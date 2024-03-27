Pulitzer Prize-winning play comes to Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Auburn’s Proof explores the fine line between genius and mental health. First performed in 2000, it quickly transferred to Broadway and then the West End, winning both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play. It was later adapted into a film starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Burgess Hill Theatre Club is excited to be performing this multi award-winning play. Proof tells the story of Catherine, the daughter of a brilliant but unstable mathematical genius, who must fight to prove the authorship of a landmark proof that is discovered amongst her father's papers. It’s an intriguing story about family, truth, gender and mental health, and is a must for anyone who loves maths!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to popular demand, there is an additional matinee performance for this production. Performances are 8pm Weds 24th - Fri 26th April, and 2pm/8pm on Saturday 27th April.

Proof rehearsals underway (L-R: Steph Somerville, Richard Light, Chris Ball, Debbie Dillon)

Tickets are £13 (Wednesday 24th), and £15 for all other performances.

Tickets are available online (ticketsource.co.uk/burgess-hill-theatre-club - booking fee applies), or from the Box Office in Church Walk (every other Saturday from 23rd March, 10-12pm).

For enquiries call 0333 666 3366 (calls charged at local rates).This amateur production of ‘Proof’ is by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd (concordtheatricals.co.uk)