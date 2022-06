I could not believe my eyes looking at the new Eastbourne theatre brochure and seeing all the plays at the Devonshire Park for under 16s and students was just £10 a ticket, and the under 25-year-olds was £15.

What great news, but if you join the Friends of the Devonshire Park you will get 25 per cent off the ticket price the first night. The first play in June is Boeing Boeing and it’s very, very funny.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is better then sitting in a theatre that was built in 1884.

Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)