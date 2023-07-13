NationalWorldTV
Rehearsals underway for Harmonies at the Hippodrome

Rehearsals are underway for what’s set to be an entertaining afternoon at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome on Sunday September 17.
By Sarah DohertyContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST

Close vocal harmony group, Bourne Chorus, will be hosting the event and performing an engaging set of musical pieces ranging from classics by the Beatles to songs from Disney films such as Toy Story and Mulan.

The show will include some of their more well-known performances of complex vocal arrangements of The William Tell Overture and Blaze Away, along with some contemporary pieces such as Africa by Toto and Kiss From A Rose by Seal. There might even be a sprinkling of some more light-hearted tunes too!

One of the tenors in the eight-piece group, Sarah, told us that Bourne Chorus are delighted to be holding the stage at the Hippodrome for the second time and are excited to be joined by local artists including Star Bray, Kara Lily Hayworth and the Trapdoor Theatre School.

Bourne Chorus at Herstmonceux Castle

Tickets are available from The Royal Hippodrome website for £14 (concessions £12) so we hope to see you there for what will no doubt be an enjoyable and varied performance. The concert will be supporting the Children With Cancer Fund.

