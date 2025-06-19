Review: A brilliant tribute to Tina Turner at The Hawth

What's Love Got To Do With It? The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner

Tina Turner fans were in for a treat as What’s Love Got To Do With It? hit the stage at The Hawth theatre, celebrating the music and 60-year career of the legendary Queen of Rock 'n' Roll herself, Tina Turner, writes Rosemarie Gray.

We had an unforgettable night of high-energy performances, powerful vocals, and feel-good rock-and-roll vibes. This brilliant tribute to Tina Turner featured all her iconic hits, including Steamy Windows,Proud Mary, River Deep - Mountain High, Simply The Best, Private Dancer, and so many more including some of her own favourites (the Robert Palmer hit "Addicted to Love").

Holly Bannis was absolutely brilliant as Tina, with her powerful voice and all the iconic moves and expressions, excellently supported by Beth Carter and Anna Richmond. Also supporting, with her own solo during one of "Tina's" costume changes was Sara Dunne.

This was a live show, no recordings used, all performed by the band led by the musical director Rob Ferguson who is also a very accomplished lead guitarist. He was joined by John Matter (bass) Bill Midge (keyboards) Graham Turner on saxophone and Dave Swan on drums. After this performance the Kent and London based troupe are off to complete a tour of Britain, which with no doubts will be a complete success.

My friends summed it up as "Sensational 11 out of 10", "Thoroughly enjoyable with fantastic choreography throughout". "Exciting and exhilarating"

I really would recommend anyone seeing this show, you will thoroughly enjoy it and go home exhausted having joined in with all those iconic moves! Visit their website www.whatslovegottodowithit.co for more information.