REVIEW: Angmering Chorale sang "superbly throughout the evening" - cathedral concert

Angmering Chorale Spring Concert (contributed pic)

Angmering Chorale returned to Arundel Cathedral for their Spring Concert and joined once again by The Sinfonia of Arun and four professional soloists under the baton of Musical Director, George Jones.

Howard Goodall, described in the programme as a “Composer of our times”, has written music for television classics, including Blackadder and The Vicar of Dibley. However, this diversely talented composer also has a classical side. In 2011, he was commissioned to write a full-scale choral work, Every Purpose under the Heaven, based upon texts from and commemorating four hundred years of the King James Bible. Those of us with longer memories may recall a hit song of yesteryear by the Byrds as Turn Turn Turn that uses one of those very same texts, from the Book of Ecclesiastes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every Purpose is divided into ten choruses and quotes text from about sixteen books of both the Old and the New Testaments. From the beginning (In the beginning) right through to the final chorus taken from Revelation, we enjoyed a wonderful tapestry of sounds from all the singers and the orchestra. The choristers’ faces reflected their great enjoyment in singing together for our entertainment and, in There is a Season, many of them clearly relished singing the word Hate! There were outstanding contributions from soprano, Ella Taylor and tenor, Gwilym Bowen. George Jones must be congratulated for ensuring that the eight o’clock chimes occurred between choruses and did not detract from a beautifully delivered soprano solo! Bowen’s solo singing of I was a stranger was accompanied by the glorious sound of Anna Wynne’s harp, once again backed by delightful choral and orchestral sounds. Thus continued a wondrous musical journey through biblical time culminating in a lively and joyful proclamation of a new Heaven and a new Earth as described in the Book of Revelation.

After the interval, the Cathedral resounded to the sounds of Haydn’s Nelson Mass. At the time of its composition in 1798, Austria had lost four battles to Napoleon’s army and the original title has been Missa in Angustiis, a mass for troubled times. According to our customarily excellent programme notes, however, its first performance took place on 15th September, the day upon which Napoleon was dealt a stunning blow by Admiral Nelson and our own British forces in the Battle of the Nile. Thus, the mass acquired its new title especially as Nelson and Lady Hamilton soon visited the Esterhazy Palace, heard the mass and were introduced to its composer.

Taylor and Bowen were joined by two more super soloists in mezzo, Samantha Price and Benson Wilson, baritone. More glorious sounds emanated from all the performers and this observer was impressed by how well everything blended together. Everyone was clearly on top form and all of the soloists both individually and singing as a group were so well matched.

The chorale sang superbly throughout the evening and the Sinfonia played their part with due sensitivity including some fabulous work from Solo Trumpeter, Tim Mulkern in both works.

Many congratulations to all, not least George Jones for so adeptly masterminding everything!