No matter how many times you see Willy Russell’s classic musical Blood Brothers, it still packs an emotional punch.

Even though you pretty much get told at the beginning what happens, nothing quite prepares you what does happen and how it is performed. This was my fourth time seeing Blood Brothers and, as always, I was an absolute wreck at the end.

Blood Brothers tells the tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences – like I said, that’s not a spoiler, it’s at the beginning of the show. But it’s all about how we get there and the journey the Johnstone twins take. It always amazes me how they go from childish innocence to facing the realities of what life was like ‘living on the never-never’ around those times – it’s seamless. Even though you know what’s coming, you are still rooting for them to work it all out.

The score, needless to say, is fantastic. Marylin Monroe is a very funny number but soon becomes bittersweet, Bright New Day is full of hope while Tell Me It’s Not True….well, I can’t even talk about it without welling up – I am not sure if there is a more emotionally-charged, heart-breaking song in musical theatre.

Sean Jones (Mickey) & Joel Benedict (Eddie)- Blood Brothers UK 2022 Tour- Photo by Jack Merriman

Joe Sleight is great as Eddie but Sean Jones – who could do this role in his sleep (luckily he didn’t!) – is sensational and shows incredible range going from mischievous seven-year-old to utter depression and despair.

Niki Colwell Jones as Mrs Johnstone shows off her incredible vocal ability and when it comes to Tell Me… sorry, welling up again...you feel every bit of emotion she feels.

Paula Tappenden was a brilliant Mrs Lyons – another performance which goes from end of the scale (prim and proper) to another (a descent into madness).

The Narrator might just one of my favourite roles to watch in musical theatre and the constant skulking and omnipresence is played perfectly by Richard Munday. The little moments - holding onto the camera a little too long, the interceptions of characters, the looming in the windows – are wonderfully portrayed.

Special mention to Amy Murphy who stepped in to play Linda – if you weren;t told, you would never know she was the understudy. A performance full of emotion.

The show first opened in 1988 where it received standing ovations at every performance. It got another one at the Hawth tonight 35 years on. I reckon it will still be getting standing ovations 35 years from now. No-one was left sitting and no-one was left with a dry eye.

Timeless, devastating and stunning.

Blood Brothers is on at the Hawth from now until Saturday, April 22.

Tickets: £33-£43. Visit https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/blood-brothers for more information

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes