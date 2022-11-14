The great thing about musicals is they don’t need a complicated plot or a weighty subject matter to be memorable and engaging.

If the music and dance routines impress enough, an audience will enthusiastically go along with a story that is simple, silly and frivolous fun.

This is certainly the case with 9 to 5, HAODS’ take on Dolly Parton and Patricia Resnick’s musical, which is based on the 1980 comedy film of the same name. It’s a straightforward and inoffensive choice after HAODS recently tackled the comedic minefield of The Producers – and it’s a lot of fun.

From left: Charlotte Mitchell, Siobhan McMahon and Amy Wilkinson. Photo: Jay Alderton

The story revolves around new office employee Judy, who teams up with working mother Violet and country girl Doralee to take on Franklin Hart, their complete pig of a boss. On their screwball journey through the American workplace, they take Hart hostage, try to expose an embezzlement scheme and give their company a much-needed makeover.

These three friends form the heart of the show and are strongly portrayed by their performers who have good chemistry with each other. Amy Wilkinson has an eccentric and manic energy as Judy, whether she’s spouting useless trivia or bringing down the house with the song ‘Get Out and Stay Out’. Siobhan McMahon is somewhat more composed as Violet, conveying the frustration that comes from having such a difficult and thankless job. Meanwhile, Charlotte Mitchell, taking on the Dolly Parton role of Doralee, presents a much more confident and sparky character with a no-nonsense, tough girl attitude.

They are well supported by the charming Billy Humphreys as Violet’s young love interest Joe, and the hilarious Jackie Shepherd as Roz, who is hiding a cringeworthy and desperate infatuation for her chauvinist boss.

David Johnson presents a wonderfully detestable antagonist as Hart. He’s the only actor not sporting an American accent, sounding more like an overgrown and petulant English schoolboy. He sneers and jeers at the female characters in a way that makes you want to see him punished, while being so ridiculously slimy that you can’t help but laugh.

From left: Charlotte Mitchell and Doralee and David Johnson as Hart. Photo: Jay Alderton

The show also stars Hazel Wellcome as Margaret, Lizzie Alderton as Kathy, Megan Banks as Maria, Lynn Andrews as Missy, Howard Collis as Tinsworthy, Chris Hampton as Dick, Dom Batchelor as Dwayne and Gray Vibert as Josh who are all likeable and distinct in their smaller, limited roles.

The behind-the-scenes team have also done top-notch work once again, making the office sets colourful and attractive. The dancing is tight, well-choreographed and witty thanks to director Audrey Lucas, while the band keeps our toes tapping thanks to musical director Karen Franks. Songs like ‘Change It’, ‘Around Here’ and, of course, ‘9 to 5’ are an absolute delight to hear from HAODS.