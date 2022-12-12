Jack and the Beanstalk, Worthing Pavilion until January 2.

Prince Louis is played by Mark Read

Fee-fi-fo-fum -- get yourself to Worthing Pavilion for some festive panto fun! You've guessed it, this year's pantomime offering from Worthing Theatres and Paul Holman Associates is Jack and the Beanstalk. My two children and I ventured out in the icy weather to watch what had been promised as Worting's most spectacular pantomime yet. We had high expectations after seeing last year's Beauty and the Beast triumph, and we were not disappointed.

Yet again, the Worthing panto had it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fantastic cast, including children's entertainer Dave Benson Phillips, former boyband member Mark Read and Strictly Come Dancing's Flavia Cacace-Mistry, plus dazzling songs and costumes and, of course, all of the pantomime traditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no shortage of chances to boo, cheer and shout "he's behind you" and there are some well disguised adult jokes which had my children questioning why I was laughing when they were not!

Of course, there is plenty of comedy and capers for all the family with a fantastic 12 days of Christmas routine proving to be a real crowd pleaser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast is really impressive this year. Flavia brings lots of sparkle and aspiration as the Glitterball Fairy with her soft and encouraging tone. It was fantastic to see some of Flavia's amazing dance skills thrown into the storyline, too, and I would have happily watched more.

It was clear to see Dave Benson Phillips was relishing every moment as he played King Crumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His infectious personality shone through and I think you would struggle to find anyone who did not have a smile on their face when he was on stage. Katie Pritchard, who played silly sidekick Crepe Suzette in Beauty and the Beast last year, has landed the central character role, Jack, this year.

Despite having some more serious elements and lots of singing, Katie shines once again and is an absolute delight to watch. Katie plays Jack with kindness, humour and bravery. It is no wonder Prince Louis wants Jack as his best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Louis is played by Mark Read, who achieved global success with 90s boyband A1. Mark plays Prince Louis brilliantly and it was clear to see he has not lost his love of singing.

Mark's singing was simply beautiful and really brought an extra special element to the show for me. It wouldn't be a panto without a dame and Ross Muir made a fantastic one with plenty of double-entendres and cheeky jokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, of course, there's the villain, who this year was played by Darren Clewlow-Smith who revelled in the cruelness as the giant's henchman Fleshcreep.

I was not sure if we would get to see the giant but we did and it was quite breathtaking

Advertisement Hide Ad