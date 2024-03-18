Review: Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hawth - cool and visceral, bringing Lloyd Webber right up to date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I have seen a few of them, including the 1973 film, the UK Arena Tour in 2012 starring Tim Minchin and Mel C and the NBC Live Concert in 2018 with John legend and Alice Cooper. But none quite captured my imagination like the Regents Park Open Air production in 2017. What makes it so memorable is the first time we attempted to see it, the heavens opened and the show was abandoned at the interval. Luckily, we got free tickets to go back and see it and we couldn’t wait because it was that good.

Imagine my delight when it was announced this production was coming to Hawth – and I am very happy to report it did not disappoint. From the moment that electric guitar kicks in with that iconic riff, you know you are in for rocking good time.

The show tells the Easter story, the last seven days of Jesus’ life leading up to his crucifixion. But it’s not how you would expect the story to be told. Jesus, played brilliantly by Luke Street (the alternate for Ian McIntosh), is like the lead singer of an indie rock band. Each performer has hand held microphone which gives it a proper concert feel. It is a very cool show and an innovative retelling of the classic Lloyd Webber musical.

I have a rocky (excuse the pun) relationship with Lloyd Webber musicals – when they are just rehashed, I find them dull and dated. But just like Jamie Lloyd’s recent – and awards-laden – production of Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger, this version of Jesus makes the show relevant, cool and sexy.

It’s not just the performances, it’s the set (the rusty steel girders), the costumes (lose fitting greys and beiges and rock star cool), the lighting (moody and visceral) that make it a standout show. It really is the sum of its parts.

The music is, of course, good but somehow seemed rockier and edgier than before with the band entwined within the girders. Gethsemane is surely one of the best in Lloyd Webber’s extensive song list – and Fleet nailed it, starting softly but then hitting the big notes like a finely-tuned Axl Rose. Spine-tinglingly good.

King of the Jews is the one number Herod gets to come on and sing and Tim Tatzber played the character like all the Batman villains rolled into one – sinister but very entertaining.

Shem Omari James showed his vocal talents as Judas and Hannah Richardson was the calm in the rock storm as Mary. She performed I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Could We Start Again, Please? beautifully. And Ryan O’Donnell was a menacing presence as Pilate.

But as the leads are belting out the songs, you can’t help be distracted, and thoroughly impressed, with the choreography being displayed by the ensemble (shout out to resident choreographer Christopher Tendai and dance captain Carla Bertan). The routines are edgy, energetic (it was exhausting just watching them), manic (in the best possible way) and help move the story along, portraying the mood and the feelings each character are feeling.

It really is a cool, smart, sexy and visceral production, bringing Jesus Christ Superstar right up to date. Find out What’s the Buzz and don’t miss it at the Hawth this week.

