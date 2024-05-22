Simon Reeves was at the Hawth this week

Many of us will be familiar with Simon and his TV travel documentaries, but this time his journey was not quite so far, taking him to The Hawth theatre in Crawley, not such a wild and dangerous encounter.

His TV series have caught our attention in our homes, but who knew that he could also captivate and silence a live audience so easily. It was a sellout night packed to the rafters all eager to hear more tales of his travels.

His show is a compilation of funny anecdotes, with himself being the brunt of most of the jokes and stories, going back to his youth and his early career as a journalist. From those early years he began his worldwide travels and has experienced the wonder of the world’s major forest climates, the frozen north and the central deserts, not forgetting the mighty oceans. During these investigative travels he has been followed by Russian police, narrowly escaping them, to go on and join military conflicts in Myanmar and experience the reality of the drug warlords’ conflicts in the rainforests.

But he is keen to remind us that it is not just the honour of seeing and experiencing the wonders of our world, but also the importance of keeping it safe and reducing environmental damage, which not only affects the local tribes whose lives depend on what mother nature provides, but also our own climate and resources. We could all learn some valuable lessons in life from this gentle, caring brave man and his love of Mother Nature.

He encourages everyone to experience a little of what he has, to go and experience wonders of the world, helping their local economies, which in turn will help protect and preserve them. He is still a believer in the power of responsible, careful, sustainable travel.