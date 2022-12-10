Review - The All New Adventures of Peter Pan: Hawth do it again with another stunning panto

The word ‘legendary’ is used a couple of times in this year’s Hawth panto – the All New Adventures of Peter Pan.

The Hawth, Peter Pan Pantomime Cast (Photo by Jon Rigby)

And the word could not be more apt. For years now it has been building up a reputation as one of the best on the circuit – and this year’s effort has done nothing to damage that reputation.

It is Evolution’s (Paul Hendy and Emily Wood) tenth production at Crawley’s premier theatre and it certainly gets a ten out of ten from me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story is familiar but has been moved on a few years as Wendy Darling’s daughter Elizabeth (Kira MacCarter) travels to Neverland with Peter Pan (Strictly’s Karim Zeroual) and fights the dastardly Captain Hook (Rita Simons). Along for the ride are Hawth panto stalwarts Michael J Batchelor as Mrs Smee and Richard Franks as Starkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This panto has everything you expect from a Hawth panto – the spurious comedy routine with the pun wheelbarrow, the ‘legendary’ ghost bench, plenty of topical jokes – Liz Truss, Love Island, Cost of Living and Jacob Rees-Mogg all get a mention – and outrageous outfits.

But this the production values have been turned up to 11. The opening scene on a giant screen takes us over London before settling in Elizabeth Darling’s bedroom, the walls seem to move as Elizabeth dreams about Peter Pan, more than one character gets to fly, there is fire, masive sparkles and bubbles that burst with smoke. It is spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performances are as good as you would expect – Zeroual shows off his Strictly talents while Katy Dean (as Mrs Wendy Darling and Mermaid-come-Essex Girl Myrtle), MacCarter and Rosanna Harris (as Tinkerbell who ‘hates everyone’) get to show off their singing prowess.

Simons has great fun as Captain Hook and shows good comic timing and improvisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as per usual its Batchelor – and his outfits (the ship, the octopus and the bikini were my favourites) – and Franks who steal the show. Their chemistry is second to none and when they go wrong – whether it is scripted or not – is a joy to behold. And when Mrs Smee got to have a go on the wires and fly (or was it dangling?) – it was the highlight of the show.

Every year I always think ‘how is it going to better than the year before?’ – but somehow Evolution and the Hawth always do. I can’t believe there is a better pantomime out there, and if there is, I will stuff my face with marshmallows and donuts until I am sick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well done, to everyone involved, it is truly spectacular and you have made this annual treat legendary. But how will you better it next year?!