Ahmet is the new boy in school. He is just nine years old and barely speaks English. And he is the boy at the back of the class.

He is also a refugee.

Without family, without friends, Ahmet (Farshid Rokey) faces his new life with brave resolution supported by a kind teacher and a growing group of school friends.

Farshid Rokey as Ahmet, The Boy At The Back Of The Class at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Manuel Harlan

One day, he finally breaks his silence to speak of his journey from war-torn Syria – the death of his pet cat, the separation from his parents, and the death of his sister at sea.

His new friends are overwhelmed by the challenges and tragedy that he has faced. They are determined to help find his parents and reunite him and they stop at nothing in their quest including rushing through the gates of Buckingham Palace to try to deliver a letter to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

So committed are they, they even put at risk their prized gold stars for good behaviour.

This play shines a light on the refugee crisis and challenges the concept of a nation ‘closing its gates’.