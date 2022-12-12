Ricky Gervais and Orbital have confirmed Brighton dates for 2023

Gervais will be at the Brighton Centre on Tuesday 21st March 2023. Tickets from £35. Tickets go on sale on Friday 16th December 2022 at 10am. Box office: www.brightoncentre.co.uk.

Ricky Gervais

Orbital will be at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 8th April 2023. Tickets from £33 Tickets go on sale on Friday 16th December 2022 at 10am. Box office: www.brightoncentre.co.uk

A spokesman said: “Considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin, (he received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy 2016 BAFTA/LA) Ricky Gervais returned to the stage with ‘SuperNature’ in 2021, following the global success of his recent Netflix stand-up special ‘Humanity’, which was his first in 7 years.

The creator and star of The Office, Extras, Derek, and the critically acclaimed hit After Life (Netflix), Ricky Gervais has won countless awards. Having enjoyed huge critical success for the outstanding After Life, his hit series The Office is also the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes. An award-winning stand-up comedian, don’t miss your chance to see Ricky Gervais live in 2022.

The spokesman added: “Orbital, the Sevenoaks-born duo of brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll, have crafted a vast catalogue of ambitious yet accessible electronic music, informed by a wide range of genres such as ambient, electro, punk, and film scores. They became one of the biggest names in music during the mid-'90s by completely reinventing the notion of what a dance act could do live, turning multitudes of rock fans on to the limitless pleasures of electronic music. It’s not for nothing that the band’s colossal set at Glastonbury Festival in 1994 is regularly cited as one of the greatest gigs of all time

“Since breaking through with their landmark 1990 Top 20 hit "Chime," Orbital have released a string of critically praised albums, including the 1993 landmark Orbital 2 and 1996's In Sides. As the duo's own music became more cinematic-sounding, they scored films such as Event Horizon and Octane. The pair disbanded in 2004, only to re-form in 2009 and release full-length Wonky and soundtrack Pusher in 2012, when they performed at the 2012 London Paralympics with Professor Stephen Hawking.

“Following a second breakup in 2014, they returned once again in 2017, releasing Monsters Exist the following year. This year, Orbital celebrated over three decades of making music with 30 Something which. unlike other Best Of’s, contains reworks, remakes, remixes and re-imaginings of landmark Orbital tracks by luminaries including David Holmes and Jon Hopkins.

“2023 will bring Orbital’s tenth studio album Optical Delusion, a deep dig into the unquiet psyche of our increasingly surreal and disordered world announced by the fabulous, furious lead single “Dirty Rat”, a collaboration with Sleaford Mods, which has been playlisted by BBC Radio 6Music.

