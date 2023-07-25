NationalWorldTV
Ricky Gervais confirms extra Brighton date after March sell-out shows

Ricky Gervais has confirmed an extra date at the Brighton Centre on Tuesday, October 31 following previous sell-outs in March.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST
Ricky Gervais plays extra Brighton date (contributed pic)
Ricky Gervais plays extra Brighton date (contributed pic)

Tickets go on sale on Friday 28th July at 10am. Box office: www.brightoncentre.co.uk

A spokesman said: “Considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin, (he received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy 2016 BAFTA/LA) Ricky Gervais returned to the stage with ‘SuperNature’ in 2021, following the global success of his recent Netflix stand-up special ‘Humanity’, which was his first in 7 years.

“The creator and star of The Office, Extras, Derek, and the critically acclaimed hit After Life (Netflix), Ricky Gervais has won countless awards. Having enjoyed huge critical success for the outstanding After Life, his hit series The Office is also the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes. An award-winning stand-up comedian, don’t miss your chance to see Ricky Gervais live in 2023.”