Riotous wartime comedy is promised when Dot Dot Dot Dash plays Leconfield Hall, Petworth on Thursday, January 5 (opens 7pm).

Producer Felix Hobbs sets the scene: “Count Horoch Zadelski, dashing member of the Polish Underground, makes a daring escape from Nazi-occupied Europe with the Gestapo hot on his most-wanted heels.

“Fortunately, he has a timely rendezvous with mysterious British secret agent, Vivienne Averley. With her help, will they escape the clutches of a notorious Nazi spy ring? Or will the Nazis strike a terrible blow to freedom? Based on the sell-out success of their absurdly amazing Embassy Stomp comes a new rip-roaring play from Two Ladders. Death-defying gun battles, hair-raising stunts and swashbuckling car chases abound in this riotous wartime comedy!”

Felix added: “It's a show I'm producing that I took to the fringe this year (or last year now) and having won an award for special merit we decided to do a couple of performances locally to the cast and crew for a bit of fun. Most of the cast are dedicated actors who are just doing it for some experience and enjoyment, and all but one attended the University of St Andrews.