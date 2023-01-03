Producer Felix Hobbs sets the scene: “Count Horoch Zadelski, dashing member of the Polish Underground, makes a daring escape from Nazi-occupied Europe with the Gestapo hot on his most-wanted heels.
“Fortunately, he has a timely rendezvous with mysterious British secret agent, Vivienne Averley. With her help, will they escape the clutches of a notorious Nazi spy ring? Or will the Nazis strike a terrible blow to freedom? Based on the sell-out success of their absurdly amazing Embassy Stomp comes a new rip-roaring play from Two Ladders. Death-defying gun battles, hair-raising stunts and swashbuckling car chases abound in this riotous wartime comedy!”
Felix added: “It's a show I'm producing that I took to the fringe this year (or last year now) and having won an award for special merit we decided to do a couple of performances locally to the cast and crew for a bit of fun. Most of the cast are dedicated actors who are just doing it for some experience and enjoyment, and all but one attended the University of St Andrews.
“It's a wartime thriller comedy based loosely on the true story of the escape of the Polish ambassador to Scotland. It features fast paced character and slapstick comedy, as well as interesting prop use and action-packed scenes.”