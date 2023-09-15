Rock ‘n’ roll variety show That’ll Be The Day hits the stage in Portsmouth

The “world’s leading rock ‘n’ roll show” That’ll Be The Day is back on the road with another production, packed full of “world-class” performances this autumn.

That'll Be The Day is back on the road. Pic by Ian Richards

“Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day takes you on a spirited journey through the years, celebrating the most iconic moments in comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s”, says spokeswoman Romy Journee.

Dates include the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, September 23; Kings Theatre, Southsea, September 24; Theatre Royal Brighton, September 30; and Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, October 10.

“First performed in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for five-star quality entertainment that entices audiences to return year after year. This sensational show has been touring solidly for over three decades, performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly. Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, audiences are invited to travel back in time with the show’s outstanding ensemble cast and immerse themselves in a night of effervescent music and comedy by the 20th century’s most revered superstars.