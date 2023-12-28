Rufus Wainwright confirms East Sussex date

Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival have confirmed a special solo concert with Rufus Wainwright on February 18 at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion.

Rufus Wainwright - contributed pic

A spokesman said: “Affectionately referred to by Elton John as the greatest songwriter on the planet and praised by the New York Times for his genuine originality, Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, songwriters and composers of his generation. The New York-born, Montreal-raised singer-songwriter has released ten studio albums to date, three DVDs and three live albums including the Grammy-nominated Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall.”

Also announced, for a date at the De La Warr Pavilion, is comedian Ed Byrne offering Tragedy Plus Time on Thursday, September 12. The title comes from the quote attributed to Mark Twain – that humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Join Ed as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic events in his life for laughs.

Also at the De La Warr Pavilion is Keith Brymer-Jones live, offering Life, Clay And Everything on February 25: “Back by popular demand after a sold-out debut tour, renowned British designer, bestselling author and The Great Pottery Throw Down judge, Keith Brymer-Jones heads to DLWP to shares stories of his life in front of and behind the potter’s wheel.

“Dancer. Front man in an almost-famous band. Judge on the Great Pottery Throw Down. How did all that happen? Hilarious, heartwarming, and thoroughly entertaining, don’t miss this one-off live experience with the man himself, exploring more life, more clay and everything!”

The De La Warr Pavilion in 2024 will also be welcoming I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue – The Official Stage Tour on March 10.

“BBC Radio’s multi award-winning antidote to panel games hits DLWP in March, with its touring show. Join Jack Dee and a host of top-flight comedians for an evening of inspired nonsense, with musical accompaniment from Colin Sell.