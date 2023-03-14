Rustington Players offer Triple Bill of Contemporary Comedy

Following the success of their November 2022 production of Goodnight Mister Tom, Rustington Players return to the stage with a studio production Triple Bill of Contemporary Comedy for two nights, March 17 and 18.

It will be a show with a twist – cabaret seating and fish and chips will be served.

Spokeswoman Vinny Shepherd said: “The first two short plays are written by Rich Orloff who won Best Play in last year’s Arundel Theatre Trail. I Was Fine Until You Came In The Room involves an older couple reminiscing at their anniversary celebrations about how they met. We also meet their 20-year old selves. The Unforgivable Sin Of Forgiveness is about a married couple dealing with the fall-out of discovering the wife’s infidelity.

“After supper of fish and chips, we take you to Little Grimley once again – they featured in last March’s triple bill of comedies. The Fat Lady Sings In Little Grimley by David Tristram finds our four heroes finally trying to tackle a musical – traditionally their Achilles heel. Well, one of their many Achilles heels, to be fair. This is a society with more weak heels than a lame centipede. The odds are stacked against them – not just stacked but piled to the rafters, higher than a giant’s supermarket shelf in a clearance sale. The locals who saw their last production are still in therapy and suing for psychological damage. What’s more a rival society – and a very good one too – has set up on their doorstep and is selling tickets like hot cakes. And they’re performing the same musical. It all looks grim in Little Grimley. But it’s never over – until the fat lady sings.”

Rustington Players: Nadya Henwood and John Shepherd

Performances are Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18 at 7.45pm (doors and bar open at 7pm) at Woodlands Centre, Rustington, BN16 3HB. Tickets (and fish and chip order): call 07546 306438. £15.

In the meantime, the company is recruiting: “There’s so much more to being part of an amateur dramatic group than acting. If the thought of putting yourself on the stage fills you with fear (although we’d always welcome new performers) just think what else is needed to create a theatrical performance and think again how being part of the support team of an amateur group can be just as rewarding as some people find taking a role on stage. If arts and crafts is your thing, then painting a set or props, making bespoke costumes or adapting costumes to fit can be very rewarding. If you’re good at finding bargains and like a bit of research, then props might be perfect for you. If you’re a techy then every group needs someone to keep their website and social media profile up to date. If you like meeting people, then front-of-house or ticket sales might suit or making tea at rehearsals.”

Other opportunities include set building and design, poster design, make-up and hair, sound and lighting or stage management, chaperones when children are involved, stage hands, prompt and costumes: “It’s amazing how much work goes into productions and all these roles are a completely essential part of the jigsaw which makes a good production. We are always looking for all of the above, so if you’re interested in joining in any capacity, please contact our members secretary Jill at [email protected]”