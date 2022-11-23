Artistic director Stephen John said: “Shakespeare’s Comedies do more than make us laugh, they spark within us an integral interest in the state of the human condition and that’s one hell of a feat, considering the genre of these plays – they are just Comedies after all. We might expect something grittier from Shakespeare’s History or his Tragedies, perhaps something more serious to emotionally tether us to the stories, the characters, the messages within those types of play; but it’s often Shakespeare’s comedies that sneak in these subtle (and sometimes not so subtle) messages about the everyday walks of life. From philosophy, psychology, spirituality, religion, love, war, gender politics – the comedies have it all and what blows my mind is that, even now, 400 years later, we still quote Shakespeare’s works as the ultimate expression of what it is to be human. It’s my last show of a very busy season; this year Bowler Crab tackled plays new to us and old familiars alike and it’s been an incredible experience to round off Season Ten with this bouncy show that both shakes you with laughter and makes you think all at the same time.”