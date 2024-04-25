Sassy, all-girl cabaret from the other side of the world debuts at Brighton Fringe Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The production at the Fool’s Paradise venue promises “an electrifying night of entertainment”, according to the evening’s promoters Head First Acrobats. Responsible for many favourite productions at the Fringe – including the top selling production at this year’s festival GODZ - Head First’s Thomas Gorham says Lash Out represents a ground-breaking first for his team.

“In addition to GODZ, we have also brought all-male circus shows Elixir and Railed to Brighton Fringe,” he says. “But, Lash Out is our very first all-female spectacular.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“We’re thrilled to provide Brighton festivalgoers the unique opportunity of enjoying the Australian all-stars’ UK debut.”

All-girl, all-Australian cabaret Lash Out comes to the Brighton Fringe

The evening is hosted by the iconic Memphis Mae, an Australian Burlesque Hall of Famer.

“Her hilarious antics and unique hosting style will keep cabaret fans giggling and enthralled,” says Thomas.

Mae is joined by dancer and aerialist Jessica Robbins, lead of the international sensation Matador.

“Jessica’s aerial abilities will leave you breathless,” he says.

Shanua from the Lash Out Cabaret show in trapeze action prior to her appearance at Brighton Fringe.

Lash Out also stars original Miss Lyra Australia competition winner, and one of Australia's most decorated aerial artists, Shaunah Johnson.

Thomas says: “The Brighton Fringe performances mark her UK debut. Shaunah is highly sought after in the circus scene for her elite-level skills and stage presence.”

Special guest for the evening is Brighton's favourite hula hooper, Chelsea Angell.

“Gracing the stage once more, Chelsea is known for her awesome performances across the years in Circus'cision, Her highly musical style and brilliant choreography will leave you in awe.”

Shanua from the Lash Out Cabaret show in trapeze action prior to her appearance at Brighton Fringe

Completing the evening’s entertainment are intricate Cyr wheel performances by Sophie Bohlsen and aerial acrobatics from Rindi Harrandine.

“Gather your friends for the fiercest and finest femme cabaret in all of Brighton!” says Thomas.

Tickets are available from the Brighton Fringe: brightonfringe.org 01273 917272. The box office is open 10am till late (at least 9pm) every day during the festival.

Link to the production on the Brighton Fringe website: www.brightonfringe.org/events/lash-out-cabaret

Australian compere Memphis Mae has her bag packed for the appearance of Lash Out at Brighton Fringe.

Tickets cost for £15.50, concessions £14 (students, senior citizens - over 60s, under-16s, D/deaf and disabled people, those registered as being on state benefits, and Equity members).