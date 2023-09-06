Sherlock Holmes classic on the Brighton stage

British Touring Shakespeare offer an outdoor staging of The Hound of the Baskervilles, the classic detective tale by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, adapted for the stage by the father-son duo of David and Andrew Hobbs. The production will take place at the Brighton Open Air Theatre on Sunday, September 10.

Tom Thornhill as Sherlock Holmes and SP Howarth as Dr Watson (contributed pic)

Spokesman David Walls said: “The Hound of the Baskervilles is a timeless masterpiece of detective fiction that has captured the imaginations of readers and theatre-goers for over a century. In this gripping stage adaptation, the audience will follow Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson as they unravel the mystery of a supernatural hound that is terrorising the moors of Devonshire.

“The play promises to be a treat for both fans of the novel and newcomers to the story. With its talented cast, elaborate costume design and thrilling live music performed by composer Alistair Smith, British Touring Shakespeare's production will transport audiences back to the foggy streets of Victorian London and the eerie moors of Devonshire.”

David Hobbs, co-adaptor of the play and award-winning historian and writer, said: "The Hound of the Baskervilles is one of the greatest detective novels ever written, and we are delighted to bring it to the stage. My son Andrew and I have worked hard to create an adaptation that stays true to the spirit of the original while also offering a fresh and exciting take on the story. We can't wait to share it with the audience in Brighton."

Andrew Hobbs, artistic director of British Touring Shakespeare, added: "We are thrilled to bring this classic tale to life on stage. The Hound of the Baskervilles is a timeless story that has captured the imaginations of generations, and we are excited to return to one of our favourite open-air venues with an interpretation of this well-loved mystery that will thrill and entertain audiences."

Lucyelle Cliffe, who plays the roles of Beryl Stapleton and Eliza Barrymore, said: "I am excited to join the cast of British Touring Shakespeare for this special performance. The opportunity to bring these iconic characters to life in such a stunning outdoor setting is truly a dream come true. I can't wait to share this unforgettable theatrical experience with the audience."