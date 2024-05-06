Shock Horror: A Ghost Story to haunt Worthing this autumn

Connaught Theatre is anticipating a fright this autumn as a new ghost story set in a haunted cinema visits on October 18 and 19.
By Jess RooneyContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 10:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shock Horror has been described as Stranger Things meets The Woman in Black; inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema’s greatest frights, the show is a chilling journey into a haunted past. Combining live performance and big-screen action, it’s full of shivers, shrieks and shocking revelations.

Herbert grew up in the Metropol. The eerie old cinema was his playground and prison – a place where endless late-night horror films were his only window to the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forbidden from leaving by his disturbed parents, Herbert hid in its shadows and gorged on its movies. But what lurked in the Metropol’s darkness? And how did he manage to escape?

Shock Horror: A Ghost Story.Shock Horror: A Ghost Story.
Shock Horror: A Ghost Story.

Now Herbert’s back at the abandoned cinema, searching for answers to long-buried questions. But for him, and for you, the real horror has only just begun…

The cast includes Alex Moran (War Horse, National Theatre; Quality Street UK Tour, Northern Broadsides) as Herbert, Chloe Proctor (Emmerdale, ITV; Doctors, BBC) as Norma, Joseph Carter as Jack (Hollyoaks, Channel Four; Yizkor, New Vic Theatre; 100 Years On, Everyman Theatre) and Chris Blackwood as Karras (Miss Julie, Gulbenkian Arts Centre; The Little Mermaid, Kings Theatre).

Shock Horror is written and directed by Yorkshire-based playwright and filmmaker, Ryan Simons (Eastenders, BBC; Emmerdale, ITV).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Moran, producer and actor (Herbert) comments: “We’re delighted with the excitement and demand the show has generated since it began. Supported by a fantastic tour this year across three countries. We can’t wait to start scaring again.”

Alex Moran on stage in Shock Horror.Alex Moran on stage in Shock Horror.
Alex Moran on stage in Shock Horror.

Ryan Simons, writer and director comments: "The venues we're visiting this year are brilliant, full of atmosphere for a ghost story. It's our third time touring this show and each time it grows into something creepier. We can't wait to be in the dark again with an auditorium full of scared people!"

The show will visit Connaught Theatre, Worthing on October 18 and 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets and further information can be found at: www.thunderroadtheatre.org/shockhorror

Related topics:Stranger ThingsDoctorsKings Theatre