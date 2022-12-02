Following ten years of record-breaking panto fun at the Ropetackle, LP Creatives return this Christmas with the magical tale of Sleeping Beauty (December 16-31).

Tom Beard

“This firm family favourite promises to be an amazing pantomime to continue our fine reputation for high- quality panto fun”, says Ropetackle spokeswoman Nicky Thornton. “After pricking her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel, Sleepy Jean is put under a cruel spell and made to sleep for a hundred years. Only true love and a handsome Prince can break the spell before time runs out! Along with nurse Sister Slumber and the Princess’s best friend Cheeky, can the boys and girls help wake up the townsfolk of Snoreham-by-Sea and rid themselves of the evil Carabosse and her nefarious plans to take over the world?

“Produced once again by LP Creatives, expect more magic, music, comedy and mayhem. The pantomime has dazzling first-class production values, all your favourite songs, a very funny script with and all the special panto traditions. Nick Beat, last year’s Wishy Washy, returns to head another fantastic cast, including the cream of Shoreham's very own local children's talent, on an unforgettable journey over the festive period.”

Producer Lorna Price, from LP Creatives, said: “Last year we were delighted to welcome theatre-goers to our panto, after all the lockdown madness. We were one of only 21 venues to put on a Christmas show two years ago and it was great to see audiences slowly returning. This year we have pulled out all the stops and we promise to bring a show to Shoreham that will totally amaze everybody.

“We are so fortunate to have such an amazing venue with an amazing and loyal audience. It allows us to give the people of Shoreham and surrounding areas some fantastic memories!

“We have a stunning set that has to be seen to be believed, along with a fabulous professional cast full of fun and larger than life characters. The children are going to love it! Dame Sister Slumber will be played by the hilarious James Austin Harvey with his brand of anarchic naughtiness. James will also be directing the show this year.”

Producer, writer and director Tom Beard added: “There will be spectacular sets and costumes, fabulous songs and dances – and plenty of slapstick fun. This will be LP Creatives’ tenth year producing the pantomime at this fantastic place. Everyone is working very hard to make sure that we follow our previous productions here with even better high-quality entertainment and the magic of Christmas that Shoreham deserves! Plus of course some very terrible jokes! We just hope everybody has bottled up their boos and cheers over the past year to really let us have it at the panto this Christmas!

“We have sold out every year now for the last seven years or so and literally cannot fit any more shows in, which I hope shows that we are getting people talking and interested in coming to Ropetackle for their festive treat! Plus the fact that we are the best value show around doesn’t hurt. We understand that people might be struggling, especially around Christmas time so we’ve tried to keep ticket prices as reasonable as possible. We can’t wait to see the audience return this year – we’ve sold out lots of shows already – and we hope to perhaps see some new faces too. "

