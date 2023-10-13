Slindon Players to stage A Christmas Carol - a retelling of the classic with added music and Christmas spirit

The Slindon Players are thrilled to announce their upcoming production of "A Christmas Carol," a heartwarming retelling of the beloved Christmas classic. The performances will take place on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th December 2023 at 7.30pm at the Slindon Coronation Hall.

Tony Hudson, an esteemed director in West Sussex, has been captivating audiences for the past three decades with his exceptional talent for bringing a touch of humour to plays. Known for his extensive knowledge of the theatrical world, Hudson has forged a distinctive style that merges the depths of darkness with the lightness of laughter.

Written by Charles Dickens, "A Christmas Carol" follows the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter miser who despises the festive season. Scrooge's life takes an unexpected turn when the ghost of his former business partner visits him on Christmas Eve. This encounter sets in motion a night of enlightenment and redemption, transforming Scrooge's life and the lives of those around him.

The production, presented by the Slindon Players, brings a fresh twist to the timeless tale by incorporating music and additional Christmas spirit. Audiences will be transported back to Victorian times, immersing themselves in the atmosphere as they begin the holiday season with a bang.

Tony Hudson, Director

With a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for detail, Hudson has directed numerous successful productions, leaving an indelible mark on the local theatre scene. His ability to infuse humour into even the bleakest narratives has garnered acclaim from theatregoers.

In his commitment to the craft, Hudson continually pushes boundaries and explores new artistic possibilities. His dedication to excellence and his ability to nurture the talents of his cast and crew have earned him a reputation as a highly regarded director in the region. Hudson's collaborative approach fosters an environment of creativity and dedication among his team, resulting in cohesive and powerful performances.

The performance will be held at the Slindon Coronation Hall, located at Reynolds Lane in Slindon near Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 0QT.

Tickets for "A Christmas Carol" are priced at £10 and can be purchased through the Slindon Players website at https://www.slindonplayers.com/ or call the box office at 07582 023163.

Tony Hudson, Director - action shot