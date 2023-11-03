Southwick Opera offer new show
Spokeswoman Sue Gotham said: “Oh Yes We Can! is a tale of simple folk putting on a pantomime and all the trials and tribulations they incur during the months of preparation.
"Set in a small community centre in a fictitious town called Southam Wick, we meet the various groups and characters who regularly meet at the village hall, from the first idea of putting on a show, through the auditions, the rehearsals and the build-up to the opening night.
“The show has been devised and directed by Simon Gray (also musical director) and Karen Hudson (scriptwriter), with choreography by Su Galleymore, and has been tailor-made to suit the talents of the company.
“The music is taken from the songbooks of mainly, but not exclusively, British songwriters. The chorus takes a prominent role in the show which also features the talents of performers such as Debbie Spellman, Naomi Bates, Veronica Brooks, Debbie Etheridge, Lisa Abbott, Amy Bowyer, Yvonne Fair, Chrissie Blount, Tegan Prior, Steve Robertson, Dave Mantle, Luc Harvengt, Tony Adams, Elliot Toms And Tim Meredith. The show will be accompanied by a small band.”
Tickets are £15 and available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/barn-theatre-southwick Tel: 0333 666 3366.
Southwick Opera was formed in 1965 and performs two shows a year usually in May and November from grand opera to musicals.