Southwick theatre company go on strike… with Made In Dagenham show

As industrial action continues across our schools, hospitals and public services, a local theatre company in Southwick are going on strike. Well, to be more accurate, they're putting on a production of Made In Dagenham, a musical inspired by a true story of the real-life 1968 sewing machinists strike at the Ford factory in Dagenham, Essex.

The cast of Made in Dagenham in rehearsal

The strike was influential in the passing of the Equal Pay Act of 1970, focussing on the leader of the strike, working mother, Rita O'Grady, as she encourages the women of the Ford factory to walk out after they are re-classified as unskilled workers, while their male counterparts see their wages increase.

This show about friendship, love, and the importance of fighting for what is right , is touching, and timeless. Made in Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together.

Under the direction of Simon Gray and choreographer Lea Spells, the company have put together a stellar cast headed by Karen Hudson as Rita O'Grady, Tony Bright as her husband, Eddie. With Anita Garai as union leader Connie: Paul Fish as the Ford factory manager Jeremy Hopkins; Amy Dickinson as his wife, Lisa; Philip Davies as Tooley, the American Ford executive, Sunny Carter as member of Parliament, Barbara Castle,Dave Mantle as Prime Minister, Harold Wilson; Steve Robertson as union leader Monty, and other roles played by Lisa Abbott, Alice Hamilton, Jennie Duval, Live Egge, Sammy Ardron, Luke Douglas, Chris Phipps and Richard Fisher.

With support from the SO Musical Theatre Chorus and a seven-piece band, this will be a thought-provoking and uplifting show.

