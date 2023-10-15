“Spook-tacular” half-term fun in Eastbourne with tribute shows and a Kids’ Halloween Disco Party

“Spook-tacular” fun for all the family is guaranteed as Eastbourne Bandstand gets ready to host tribute shows and a Kids’ Halloween Disco Party during the half-term holidays.

Abba-style fun - pic by CHRIS PARKER

A spokesman said: “Three events will take place during the week from Friday 20 October – Tuesday 24 October including tributes to Queen and ABBA and a Halloween party for children.

“First up on the evening of Friday 20 October is the return of Pure Queen for their tribute to Queen. One of the UK's leading Queen tribute bands, Pure Queen will take to the stage for a performance featuring some of the legendary band’s top hits with a song list that includes We Will Rock You, I Want to Break Free, Radio Gaga, Bohemian Rhapsody and many more.

“The band’s lead singer Mark Sanders has been captivating audiences all over the world with his breathtaking tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen - and is acclaimed for recreating the very essence of the late performer’s stage charisma. The production is flamboyant with an historical look at the legend that will endure and always remain timeless.

“On Saturday, ABBA Forever, the ultimate tribute band, will replicate the unique ABBA sound with an incredible attention to detail, using a six-piece band featuring electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar. Dynamic non-stop choreography, stunning visuals, top class musicianship and an all-live performance ensures that the ABBA Forever show captivates audiences with a back catalogue of hits.

“For younger music lovers, a Kids’ Halloween Disco will be held on the evening of Tuesday 24 October at the Bandstand. DJ Oli and DJ Jay will host the party with some spooky fun, music and dance. Fancy dress is encouraged. Doors open at 6.30pm and the party starts at 7pm. Tickets in advance are £5 for adults and £6 for children.