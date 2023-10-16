Stand-up Rosie Jones is offering Triple Threat on first UK tour

With two travelogue series' of her own for Channel 4, Mission: Accessible and Trip Hazard, as well as her hard-hitting documentary Am I A R*tard, Rosie can also be seen on countless hit shows including Live At The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, Mock The Week, Hypothetical, The Ranganation, Jon Richardson’s Channel Hopping, Dating No Filter and The Last Leg Tokyo to name a few.

Rosie is also an established writer and actor. Having written on hit Netflix series Sex Education, she also both wrote and starred in Disability Benefits which was commissioned by Channel 4 as part of their 2022 Comedy Blaps collection. As an actor, Rosie made her prime-time debut in Silent Witness and most recently starred as recurring guest role Paula in BBC's Casualty. 2022 saw the release of Rosie's second children's book, The Amazing Edie Eckhart: The Big Trip, published by Hachette Children’s Group. Since completing two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Rosie is embarking on her debut international tour with Triple Threat, touring across the UK, having completed a run at Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2023.