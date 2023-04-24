Stewart Lee plays Brighton and Guildford dates

A spokesman said: “After a decade of ground-breaking high concept shows involving overarched interlinked narratives, massive sets and enormous comedy props, Lee enters the post-pandemic era in streamlined solo stand-up mode. One man, one microphone, and one microphone in the wings in case the one on stage breaks. Pure. Simple. Classic. Basic Lee. After a sold-out three-month season at Leicester Square Theatre, London (ending last Dec), Basic Lee will tour throughout 2023.”

Also coming up at Brighton Dome, for Brighton Festival, is The Sleeping Tree (May 6-7, Concert Hall), an immersive sound installation that surrounds you with the jungle: “Enter one of the last great rainforests of North Sumatra, Indonesia and follow a family of endangered Siamang gibbons as they wake, roam across the jungle and dutifully return to their sleeping tree, one of six majestic trees that they have used for generations. The Sleeping Tree experience spans the Festival’s opening weekend with an immersive sound installation that surrounds you with the captivating and microscopically accurate noises of the jungle and the primates’ distinct calls, transporting you to a fragile and changing ecosystem.”