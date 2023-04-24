Edit Account-Sign Out
Stewart Lee plays Brighton and Guildford dates

Stewart Lee offers Basic Lee from Wednesday to Sunday, April 26-30 at 7.30pm at Brighton Dome (01273 709709, brightondome.org) and then Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 at 7.30pm at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (01483 440000, yvonne-arnaud.co.uk).

By Phil Hewitt
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST
Stewart Lee by Steve UllathorneStewart Lee by Steve Ullathorne
Stewart Lee by Steve Ullathorne

A spokesman said: “After a decade of ground-breaking high concept shows involving overarched interlinked narratives, massive sets and enormous comedy props, Lee enters the post-pandemic era in streamlined solo stand-up mode. One man, one microphone, and one microphone in the wings in case the one on stage breaks. Pure. Simple. Classic. Basic Lee. After a sold-out three-month season at Leicester Square Theatre, London (ending last Dec), Basic Lee will tour throughout 2023.”

For more information , visit www.stewartlee.co.uk

Also coming up at Brighton Dome, for Brighton Festival, is The Sleeping Tree (May 6-7, Concert Hall), an immersive sound installation that surrounds you with the jungle: “Enter one of the last great rainforests of North Sumatra, Indonesia and follow a family of endangered Siamang gibbons as they wake, roam across the jungle and dutifully return to their sleeping tree, one of six majestic trees that they have used for generations. The Sleeping Tree experience spans the Festival’s opening weekend with an immersive sound installation that surrounds you with the captivating and microscopically accurate noises of the jungle and the primates’ distinct calls, transporting you to a fragile and changing ecosystem.”

