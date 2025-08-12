Strictly star flawless as Chicago takes to the Hawth stage

Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart

There was a buzz of excited anticipation in the Hawth Theare, Crawley, as the audience awaited the opening night of Chicago.

The lights dimmed, a hush swept over the crowd and from the moment the orchestra struck up the first sizzling note of All That Jazz, we knew we were in for an evening of stunning music and choreography. Each number promised a whirl of glamour, wit, and intrigue, with the audience poised to be swept into a world of vaudeville bravado and shadowed ambition, waiting for Chicago to unfold its tale of fame, fortune, and folly.

The opening sequence radiated a magnetic energy, drawing every eye to the centre of the spectacle. With each clever line and each sultry glance, the cast conjured the smoky allure of Jazz Age Chicago—a city pulsing with secrets, ambition, and desire.

From the first wry exchange between characters, it was clear that this production would be equal parts razor-sharp humour and emotional intensity.

The choreography was electrifying, weaving together crisp tap numbers and sly, suggestive movements that echoed the story’s undercurrent of deception and longing.

The audience was swept up in the world of courtroom drama and cabaret glitter, rooting for flawed antiheroes as they danced between justice and notoriety.

Janette Manrara as Roxie and Djalenga Scott as Velma gave flawless performances. Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart brought pathos to his role, Sinitta and Darren Day as Mama Morton and Billy Flynn delivered strong performances.

The whole ensemble cast and orchestra under the direction of Neil MacDonald ensured every musical number – including the brilliant Cell Block Tango, Mister Cellophane, Razzle Dazzle and Nowadays - and built upon the last, layering wit and pathos, in showstopping ensemble pieces.

The cast’s voices soared through the theatre as the spotlight shifted from one protagonist to another, the narrative revealed its twists—ambition and duplicity, glamour and downfall —before the final notes faded and the audience rose to their feet in well-deserved standing ovation.

Chicago is on at the Hawth until Saturday, August 16. Visit https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/chicago for more details and how to book.