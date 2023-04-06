Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington in Eastbourne

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington combine for Once Upon A Time on Easter Sunday, April 9 at 7.30pm at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne.

Starring together in their own headline tour for the first time, ballroom superstars Nadiya and Kai promise a “fairy-tale like no other”, with the couple having created “a stunning show that showcases their incredible journeys and shines a spotlight on their love affair with dance.”

A spokesman said: “The show will also celebrate Nadiya and Kai’s wonderful relationship on and off the dance floor. The couple will share with audiences their inspirations and aspirations whilst also telling the story of their remarkable journey from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions – and, of course, becoming TV stars. From the producers of smash hit dance shows Rip It Up The 60s and Remembering The Oscars, Once Upon A Time will be a lavish production with beautiful choreography, stunning costumes and a supremely talented cast of dancers and musicians.”

Ukrainian-Slovenian dance star Nadiya Bychkova is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin 10 Dance, who made her Strictly Come Dancing debut in 2017. Since then, her Strictly partners have included David James, Lee Ryan, Davood Ghadami, Dan Walker and Matt Goss. Looking ahead to the 26-date tour, Nadiya said: “Kai and I are extremely excited to perform our brand-new show Once Upon A Time to audiences all over the UK. We have both toured with some great shows in the past so now to headline our own tour together will be something special.

Kai and Nadiya

"We’re really looking forward to sharing this experience with our fans and giving them an insight into our love of ballroom.”

