BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemorationWinchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration
Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration

Stunning cathedral light display honours the fallen

Poppy Fields offers an immersive light and sound show by Luxmuralis in Winchester Cathedral from Tuesday 31st October - Saturday 4th November 2023 from 6.45pm.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:26 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT

Poppy Fields is a poignant light and sound show taking you on an immersive journey around the cathedral. The artworks reflect on the end of world war one and world war two as well as looking ahead for peace in our world.

Accompanying the projections is specially composed music by David Harper and poetry recorded by Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne.

Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration

1. Poppy Fields by Luxmuralis (35).JPEG

Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration Photo: Phil Hewitt

Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration

2. Poppy Fields by Luxmuralis (38).JPEG

Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration Photo: Phil Hewitt

Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration

3. Poppy Fields by Luxmuralis (25).JPEG

Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration Photo: Phil Hewitt

Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration

4. Poppy Fields by Luxmuralis (30).JPEG

Winchester Cathedral sound and light commemoration Photo: Phil Hewitt

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:David Harper