Stunning cathedral light display honours the fallen
Poppy Fields offers an immersive light and sound show by Luxmuralis in Winchester Cathedral from Tuesday 31st October - Saturday 4th November 2023 from 6.45pm.
Poppy Fields is a poignant light and sound show taking you on an immersive journey around the cathedral. The artworks reflect on the end of world war one and world war two as well as looking ahead for peace in our world.
Accompanying the projections is specially composed music by David Harper and poetry recorded by Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne.
1 / 6