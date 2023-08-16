Summer fun creating a play in a week in Horsham

Create a play in a week (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Tracey Grubb explained: “This summer, we are thrilled to announce two exciting workshops for children that promise to ignite their creativity, boost their confidence and foster valuable skills. From the immersive PLAY-IN-A-WEEK to the captivating MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP, young participants will embark on unforgettable journeys of self-expression and artistic exploration.

“Running from Monday to August 21-25, PLAY-IN-A-WEEK is an immersive activity programme designed for children aged ten-14. Led by Poppy Marples, this five-day adventure will empower kids to create their own scripts, develop characters and source props for their very own production. The programme aims to nurture creativity, build confidence, enhance social skills and improve communication abilities. Through teamwork, collaboration and interactive exercises, children will develop crucial leadership skills in a stimulating and enjoyable environment.

“The cost is £150 per child, inclusive of all necessary materials. We firmly believe that this experience will prove invaluable as your child immerses themselves in the creative process and cultivates new skills.

“Running from August 21-26, our MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP is an extraordinary six-day activity tailored for children aged 12-16. Participants will have the opportunity to fine-tune their singing, dancing and acting skills as they prepare for a culminating performance on the sixth day. This grand showcase will allow them to shine on our stage in front of a live audience. By participating in this workshop, children will cultivate confidence, build friendships, enhance communication skills and ignite their creative abilities.

“The workshop fee is £250 per person and includes four tickets to the performance. We are pleased to offer a 50 per cent discount for siblings, making this a fantastic opportunity for families to embark on a shared theatrical journey. Throughout the programme, participants will enjoy singing songs from beloved musicals such as Matilda, Cabaret, The Greatest Showman, Kinky Boots, Heathers, Six, MAMMA MIA!, and Beetlejuice, alongside learning captivating dance routines.”