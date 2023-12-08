Sussex Chorus offer family Christmas concert
Tickets are available from the Sussex Chorus website or Eventbrite.co.uk.
Spokesman Andrew Fox said: “It will be a fun evening with the audience joining in with familiar carols.”
They have also been invited by the National Trust to provide an evening of relaxing carols at Sheffield Park Gardens in their Oak Hall on December 9 and 10.Tickets are available from the National Trust website.
Andrew added: “Sussex Chorus had a cracking start to the 2023-2024 season partnering with Brighton Orpheus Choir and the Sussex Symphony Orchestra in a much-acclaimed sell-out performance of Verdi’s Requiem at All Saints Hove on November 11
“The season moves on to performing carols at Oak Hall, Sheffield Park at the invitation of the National Trust on December 9 and 10. On December 16 we will be at the St Andrews Church at 6.30pm giving a Christmas concert of carols for all the family. There will be plenty of opportunity for the family to take part. On January 15 2024 we will be holding an open rehearsal. All singers of all ages and experience are very welcome. We are a very friendly choir. New members are not subject to auditioning. We are performing for the first time on March 23, again at St Andrews, Burgess Hill, Monteverdi’s Vespers. This may encourage early music lovers to join us to sing this marvellous work. A workshop for the Monteverdi Vespers will be held on February 10 to assist with the learning of the work. The season ends with the glorious Puccini Messa di Gloria and Bizet Te Deum on June 22. Tickets are available from the Sussex Chorus website.”
“We were so proud in 2021 to celebrate 100 years of making music in Sussex. The choir has a fascinating history, dating right back to members of Ditchling WI meeting regularly to sing at each other's houses. Thirty years later it became known as the Ditchling Choral Society, men had become members and now, 100 years on, we are a mixed-voice choir.”