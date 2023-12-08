Sussex Chorus offer family Christmas concert

“The season moves on to performing carols at Oak Hall, Sheffield Park at the invitation of the National Trust on December 9 and 10. On December 16 we will be at the St Andrews Church at 6.30pm giving a Christmas concert of carols for all the family. There will be plenty of opportunity for the family to take part. On January 15 2024 we will be holding an open rehearsal. All singers of all ages and experience are very welcome. We are a very friendly choir. New members are not subject to auditioning. We are performing for the first time on March 23, again at St Andrews, Burgess Hill, Monteverdi’s Vespers. This may encourage early music lovers to join us to sing this marvellous work. A workshop for the Monteverdi Vespers will be held on February 10 to assist with the learning of the work. The season ends with the glorious Puccini Messa di Gloria and Bizet Te Deum on June 22. Tickets are available from the Sussex Chorus website.”