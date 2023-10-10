A world premiere stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved Tales from Acorn Wood heads to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre this autumn for a family treat on Monday and Tuesday, October 16-17.

Tales from Acorn Wood (contributed pic)

From producers NLP Ltd this new stage production, based on the best-selling lift-the flap books for pre-school children, comes promised as an “autumnal delight” for younger theatre-goers and their adults.

Poor old Fox has lost his socks! Are they in the kitchen or inside the clock?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Rat-a-tat-tat! Who’s that keeping tired Rabbit awake? You can also join in with Pig and Hen’s game of hide-and-seek and discover the special surprise Postman Bear is planning for his friends.

Julia Donaldson said: “I am really happy that the Tales from Acorn Wood are now moving to the stage. Fans of the books are bound to enjoy seeing the four main characters – Fox, Bear, Pig and Rabbit – brought to life through NLP’s clever staging. Live performance and songs are both very close to my heart and I am sure this production will delight children and families. The show is packed full of toe-tapping songs and an array of beautifully crafted puppets as well as striking state of the art staging, projection and technology which incorporates the much-loved lift-the flap elements of the book on stage.”

Axel Scheffler added: “I have always enjoyed illustrating the Tales from Acorn Wood stories; the wide cast of animal friends is fun to draw, and I enjoy developing their world through my pictures. I am very pleased that the NLP team is using state of the art staging and technology to create a brilliant experience for children, and I am looking forward to seeing it all, especially how they create the lift-the flap effects on stage!”