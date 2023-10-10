Tales from Acorn Wood heads to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre
From producers NLP Ltd this new stage production, based on the best-selling lift-the flap books for pre-school children, comes promised as an “autumnal delight” for younger theatre-goers and their adults.
Poor old Fox has lost his socks! Are they in the kitchen or inside the clock?
And Rat-a-tat-tat! Who’s that keeping tired Rabbit awake? You can also join in with Pig and Hen’s game of hide-and-seek and discover the special surprise Postman Bear is planning for his friends.
Julia Donaldson said: “I am really happy that the Tales from Acorn Wood are now moving to the stage. Fans of the books are bound to enjoy seeing the four main characters – Fox, Bear, Pig and Rabbit – brought to life through NLP’s clever staging. Live performance and songs are both very close to my heart and I am sure this production will delight children and families. The show is packed full of toe-tapping songs and an array of beautifully crafted puppets as well as striking state of the art staging, projection and technology which incorporates the much-loved lift-the flap elements of the book on stage.”
Axel Scheffler added: “I have always enjoyed illustrating the Tales from Acorn Wood stories; the wide cast of animal friends is fun to draw, and I enjoy developing their world through my pictures. I am very pleased that the NLP team is using state of the art staging and technology to create a brilliant experience for children, and I am looking forward to seeing it all, especially how they create the lift-the flap effects on stage!”
NLP have assembled a creative team including choreographer Johnny Autin as puppet director, who will be working alongside director Brad Fitt, production designer Ian Westbrook, motion graphic designer Louise Rhoades-Brown and lighting designer Alex Musgrave. Props and puppets have been designed and created by Deborah Mingham of Entify.