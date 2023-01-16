The popular Art of Chichester series of talks at Chichester’s Novium Museum puts the focus on Chichester Festival Theatre for 60 Years of Miracle Making on January 26.

CFT's Kathy Bourne (Executive Director) and Daniel Evans (Artistic Director) Photo Seamus Ryan

Sussex Newspapers group arts editor Phil Hewitt will interview Kathy Bourne, executive director, and Daniel Evans, artistic director, about how the theatre has become one of the best-loved and widely-respected theatres in the country.

Phil said: “Sadly we are losing Daniel to the RSC later this year, so this talk feels particularly good timing, a chance to talk about his huge successes at the CFT and also to discuss his brilliant stewardship of the venue during the horrible days of the pandemic. It will be lovely to discuss with Kathy just how she and the team have navigated these past couple of years and just how they have managed to ensure that the CFT starts this important hand-over year in such good shape. Both are hugely approachable, chatty people with a deep understanding of theatre in general and our theatre in particular. It should be an interesting chat!”

The talk has already sold out, but remaining talks in the series include:

February 9: Chichester and Music: from Choirs and College to University and Youth. Ben Hall, director, University of Chichester Conservatoire, and award-winning pianist Zoe Rahman talk about the role music has played in Chichester's arts scene. Moderated by David Elliott, curator of The Art of Chichester exhibition.

February 23: Pallant House Gallery: How it has become a leading institution for Modern British art. Simon Martin, director of Pallant House Gallery, traces the history of how the gallery has grown to become second only to the Tate for Modern British art in this its 40th anniversary year. Interviewed by artist Laura Ford.

All talks will take place from 6.30-7.30pm, with an opportunity to view The Art of Chichester exhibition from 5.30pm. Tickets are bookable at www.thenovium.org.