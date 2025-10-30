Thank you very much for a heartwarming show! Scrooge The Musical by HAODS at The Capitol, Horsham, until November 1

It might be a month early, but HAODS has decided to bring some Christmas cheer to Horsham.

It just might be needed right now as temperatures – and possibly moods – plummet across the district.

Their latest production is the festive favourite Scrooge The Musical at The Capitol Theatre and it’s as full of charm, magic and goodwill as you’d expect.

The book, music and lyrics are by Leslie Bricusse and classic film fans will know that this stage show closely follows the 1970 film version starring Albert Finney.

George Long as Bob Cratchit and Andrew Donovan as Scrooge. Photo by Sam Berry

And everyone will know all of this is based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

The plot is set in Victorian London and follows Ebenezer Scrooge who makes everyone’s lives worse with his miserly ways and misanthropic attitude. But on Christmas Eve our parsimonious protagonist is visited by the ghost of an old business partner and three spirits who hope to show him the error of his ways.

It’s an old tale and an old favourite and therefore the music of this show feels appropriately old fashioned. There are big, rousing, knee slapping numbers like ‘Thank You Very Much’, ‘December the 25th’ and ‘The Milk of Human Kindness’, which involve dozens of people onstage at the same time dancing, kicking, twirling and harmonising neatly and intricately. Those looking for cynicism or sarcasm in their musicals will have to look elsewhere because this a relentlessly earnest and good natured production, delivered with genuine enthusiasm for the source material.

As with many traditional HAODS musicals, this one has a huge cast and it’s not possible in this review to name and compliment everyone individually. There are, of course, some stand out performances but Scrooge is a real ensemble show that involves everyone in its crowd scenes. Look around during any of these sequences and you’ll see every performer presenting their own individual character, doing something quirky, funny or unique, and telling their own small stories without words. It gives this show a real sense of life.

Caitlin Franks as Isabel and Freddy Olden as Young Scrooge. Photo by Sam Berry

It’s a family production as well so there’s quite a few child performers who all do a great job with the various tricky routines.

But, ensemble aside, it wouldn’t be Scrooge without Scrooge and this role demands a strong actor and singer who can spend almost the entire show onstage. Andrew Donovan handles the role masterfully, fully conveying Scrooge’s bitterness and anger at the world but also hinting at how deeply miserable and hurt he is, even before he encounters the spirits. He gets a few laughs too with his line deliveries, inviting the audience to chuckle at his character’s seemingly incorrigible nature.

Tim Shepherd is suitably menacing as Jacob Marley, growling his unearthly warnings to Scrooge in ‘Make The Most of This World’, arguably the show’s most challenging number.

George Long is easy to like as the kindhearted yet timid Bob Cratchit, presenting his character’s quiet dignity and enduring love for his family in the face of hardship. He interacts well with the equally likeable Roz Hall as Ethel Cratchit, who is far more forthright about how she feels about poverty and Mr Scrooge.

One of the many ensemble scenes. Photo by Sam Berry

Dawn Wylie’s Ghost of Christmas Past is spot on. She presents the most gentle and understanding spirit towards Scrooge but still has a sense of seriousness as she points out his mistakes. Her singing is particularly strong too in ‘Love While You Can’.

Speaking of strong singing, Caitlin Franks really impresses as Isabel by hitting those heavenly high notes in ‘Happiness’. It’s a sweet moment she shares with Freddy Olden as Young Scrooge, who does very well in his musical theatre debut.

Matt Hinton definitely gives this show its fair share of low notes (in the strictly musical sense!) as the jolly and gregarious Ghost of Christmas Present. His warm bass/baritone and sense of authority is ideal for the life-loving spirit who proffers the milk of human kindness.

Luke Moulange hits the right tone as the endlessly patient and upbeat Harry, showing how the young man doesn’t let his uncle’s miserly ways affect his mood. He has good chemistry with Mazen Khan as the more boisterous Topper, who is later seen (sort of) as the surprisingly scary Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come.

Scrooge is a family show featuring many child performers. Photo: Sam Berry

Jonny Stewart is pretty much perfect as the exuberant Tom Jenkins. He leads the ensemble in some of the biggest numbers with charisma and confidence, never seeming to run out of energy or momentum as the cheeky chappy who is also the ideal foil for Scrooge.

It also has to be said that the sets and props are gorgeous this year, and have been created almost entirely in-house by the backstage team. It’s a wonderful (but thankfully temporary) send-off for HAODS at The Capitol before the theatre closes for its 2026 refurbishment.

Overall, Scrooge is a highly enjoyable show. It isn’t perfect though and one arguable downside to this musical is sometimes the music itself. Modern listeners, who may be used to shows packed with non-stop pop bangers, could find some of the songs a bit meandering and, in a couple of places (‘Make The Most of This World’), almost atonal. It also feels that some of the sweetest melodies end far too soon, even if they are cleverly woven back into the score later on. But really that’s a criticism of the score itself and not HAODS’ performance of it. If you like the kind of experience Scrooge offers – and many love its old fashioned charm and heartfelt message – then HAODS has definitely been faithful to this and polished it to a fine sheen.

The performers, directed by Yvonne Chadwell, and musicians, led by MD Karen Franks, give it everything they’ve got in a way that’s impossible not to admire. By the time the final curtain comes down, even those who may have been shuffled into the theatre saying ‘bah, humbug!’ should leave smiling.

Scrooge The Musical is at The Capitol, Horsham, until the evening of Saturday, November 1. Tickets are available at www.thecapitolhorsham.com/events/haods-presents-scrooge.