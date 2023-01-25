“The wartime broadcasts are part of the play but they are only part of the story which is set within the context of so many other things like his early work as a Broadway lyricist working with Gershwin and Cole Porter and Jerome Kern. It also deals with his personal tragedies and his thoughts on getting older. The wartime broadcasts are there but they are set within the context of the whole of his life. It is not putting Wodehouse on trial, far from it. It is putting Wodehouse in context. It is about his time in history and how he stayed resolutely writing about a certain period of history, the Edwardian period and how he never actually wrote about anything beyond it and how he was actually writing about an Edwardian period that never really existed anyway. The play deals with the heart of the man, the spirit of the man, the quite childlike quality of the man, somebody of whom the worst you could say was probably just that he was somebody who could not deal with the world outside his lovely bubble. He never wrote about the world as it actually was; and everything was lovely in that bubble. You have to wonder whether he would be able to actually survive now and the fact is that he would not have been able to. He would have just shut himself away like a hermit. It was a fascinating life and the people around him let him just stay in his bubble.”