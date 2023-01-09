The Hawth’s new season in Crawley comes promised as “packed full of fantastic performances and events for audiences to enjoy.”

Maisie Adam

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “The big musicals are back out on tour and we’re delighted to announce that in the coming months we have the return of Blood Brothers (Apr 18-22), The Bodyguard (July 24-29) and a first-ever Crawley run for Heathers (Aug 1-5) on top of these. Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat fans can look forward to Dreamcoat Stars (Mar 15), a colourful production featuring some of the best-loved songs from the West End and Broadway.

“Meanwhile, the comedy offering at The Hawth just gets better and better each season. Tom Allen and Tom Davis have already sold out but take your pick from a bumper crop for spring including Chris McCausland (Feb 2), Maisie Adam (Feb 10), Tom Houghton (Feb 11), Eshaan Akbar (Mar 1), Lucy Porter (Mar 10 and 11), Zoe Lyons (Apr 19), Danny Baker (Apr 27), Tim Vine (Apr 28), Rosie Jones (Apr 29), Emmanuel Sonubi (May 5) and Andy Parsons (May 20).

“Music fans can look forward to classical concerts with our associate artists Reza Ensemble, jazz dinners and lunches where great music and delicious food come together and even an evening in the company of Peter Andre (Mar 24), which already has fans flocking to book. We have tributes to Michael Jackson (Feb 3), The Carpenters (Feb 24), Luther Vandross (Mar 2), ELO (Mar 3), Whitney Houston (Mar 22), The Eagles (Mar 31), Meat Loaf (Apr 1), Little Mix (Apr 12) and The Beatles (May 5) – so whatever your taste, you’re sure to find a night of your favourite tunes.

“If you’re looking for a dance fix once Strictly Come Dancing is over then look no further. Anton Du Beke (Apr 29) will be here to spend an evening with you and Giovanni Pernice (Apr 10) returns with his new show, Made in Italy. We even have dance for little ones too with Let’s All Dance presenting two performances of Teddy Bear’s Picnic (Feb 18) and Cinderella (Apr 15) for all the family to enjoy. As ever, their productions include stunning dancing, crystal-clear storytelling and enchanting music.