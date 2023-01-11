The Lavender Hill Mob, Chichester Festival Theatre, until January 14.

The Lavender Hill Mob - pic by Hugo Glendinning

It’s well intentioned and certainly good natured, and it certainly keeps close to the plot of the celebrated 1951 Ealing Comedy it’s based on. But for a show which is pitched purely at the level of entertainment, the stage version of The Lavender Hill Mob is probably neither quite funny enough, nor quite fun enough. For a tale which is all about stolen gold bullion, the sparkle isn’t there. Instead there’s a theatricality which wears increasingly thin and which makes it all seem just a touch laboured.

It’s a curious set-up. After masterminding the strangest heist, Henry Holland (Miles Jupp) is in Rio on New Year’s Eve with a bunch of ex-pats who urge him to use them to re-enact his extraordinary tale when a stranger (clearly a policeman) turns up.

It’s a device which certainly does away with any need to be remotely realistic but when we get two women playing cor-blimey crims, it starts to get a little grating. Squeaky doors are voiced; human seagulls take off. It’s all a little clever-clever.

There’s not a lot of fizz in the first half, and though the second half certainly perks up, the array of French stereotypes which is paraded before us verges on the tedious – which is a huge shame. Offering the whole thing as an on-stage re-enactment in the end creates far more problems than it actually solves. Which isn’t to deny the skill of the performers – even if far too many words are lost in the range of accents which are adopted. At times it all needs to be just a little more carefully enunciated.