The Lion and The Unicorn - a radio play live on stage comes to The Hawth

Starring BRIAN CAPRON (Coronation Street, Where The Heart Is) TIM HUDSON (De Gaulle, Father Brown) CORRINNE WICKS (Doctors, Emmerdale) FRAZER HINES (Emmerdale Farm, Doctor Who) Watch this all star cast at The Hawth in The Lion and the Unicorn on Sunday 6 October at 3pm.

On the evening of 13th October 1939, six weeks after war has been declared on Hitler's Germany, Winston Churchill and Neville Chamberlain, opponents for years, meet together with their wives, Clementine and Anne, for a private dinner.

Prime Minister Chamberlain has seen all his efforts to negotiate peace with Hitler shattered. Churchill has been recalled to the cabinet after ten years, his dire warnings of the Nazi threat vindicated.

History tells us this was the only time the four ever met alone together socially. There is no official record as to what transpired during that unique evening…

The Lion and the Unicorn

From the pen of Robin Hawdon (God and Stephen Hawking, A Night In Provence), this compelling new play is by turns epic and intimate, dramatic and moving, and never less than enthralling throughout. The play also has a striking relevance to the modern day as it asks the question, how far should one go to pacify a threatening dictator?

Presented as a radio-play-live-on-stage - the setting is a radio studio, the actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and the sound effects created live on stage, all combining to transport the audience to wartime London, as Crime And Comedy Theatre Company bring to life the first ever production of this fascinating new drama.

Tickets priced £29 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).