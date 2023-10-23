A historic theatre tour will visit Lyminster this week to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Amazing Grace.

The Love Story behind the World's best-loved hymn

After the phenomenal success of its debut tour in April, the original stage play Forever Mine visits Lyminster on Wednesday 25 October with a special performance in St. Mary’s Church in Church Lane at 7.30pm. 2023 marks the 250th anniversary of “Amazing Grace” – the world’s best-loved hymn and one of the most recorded songs of all time.

At its heart, Amazing Grace tells the dramatic story of its author John Newton. The UK tour of Forever Mine will be performed in many of the iconic historic venues where the events of this true story took place, retracing the steps of John Newton’s life.

This original stage play is based on letters, diaries and historical writings, and encompasses both John Newton's dramatic transformation from slave trader to clergyman and eventual abolitionist as well as the passionate love story between Newton and his wife Mary (nicknamed Polly). Although set in the 18th century, this moving narrative will resonate with modern audiences.

Featuring Gideon Asuming as James Gronniosaw

The drama also looks honestly at John Newton’s role in the slave trade including his continued involvement for six years after his conversion in 1748. It traces his slow journey to repentance and his later work supporting the campaign for abolition as mentor to William Wilberforce.

One powerful distinctive of this costume drama is that it elevates the lesser known voices of the abolition movement including black writer Olaudah Equiano and tells the virtually unknown story of Ukawsaw Gronniosaw (also known as James Albert) who is considered the first published African in Britain.

Forever Mine is brought to life by a stellar cast of professional actors starring Ellis Wells as John Newton, Susie Garvey-Williams as Polly Newton, Gideon Asuming as Olaudah Equiano and Christian Gerring as William Wilberforce.

What audiences had to say about Forever Mine during its debut all-Ireland tour in April:

“Excellent performance by exceptional actors.”

“Better than some shows I’ve seen in the Lyric [theatre] in Belfast”.

“Wonderful professional actors. Such clever staging – amazing really. Brilliant great night”

“A wonderful and inspiring production – brilliant acting”

“Outstanding performance!!!”