The Other Boleyn Girl - what did the critics think of the opening production this year at Chichester Festival Theatre?

We loved it. You can read our review here - https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/review-the-other-boleyn-girl-a-stunning-start-to-new-era-at-chichester-festival-theatre-4607398

Here’s a round-up of other reviews.

The Guardian: “The sexual strategising of the conniving Boleyn family brought sharply to life. Mike Poulton’s adaptation of Philippa Gregory’s novel shows how the sisters refuse to be passive victims.”

Freya Mavor as Anne Boleyn and James Atherton as Henry VIII in CFTs The Other Boleyn Girl. Photo Stephen Cummiskey

Britishtheatre.com: “This is a very classy production indeed, which must surely live beyond its Chichester summer. Mike Poulton wrote the play based on Philippa Gregory’s carefully researched novel: he knows his Tudor world, having brilliantly brought the first two of Hilary Mantel’s Cromwell trilogy to the stage (his absence from the third being the reason it was sadly flatter).”

The Daily Telegraph: “The Other Boleyn Girl, Chichester, review: a serviceable start to a new artistic reign. Six the Musical this is not, but rather a bustling, serious production of the much-adapted novel about Anne’s lesser-known sister Mary.”

whatsonstage.com: “This new adaptation of Philippa Gregory’s colourful novel marks the opening production of, not just Chichester’s Festival season, but also of the new reign of Justin Audibert at the helm of the West Sussex venue. It’s a robust start and is one that will undoubtedly prove to be a crowd-pleaser for the ever-loyal Chichester audience.”

The Times: “The Other Boleyn Girl review — stylish with solid performances. Chichester opens its summer season with an adaptation of Philippa Gregory’s novel about Henry VIII’s love life.”

The Stage: “Philippa Gregory’s explosive best-seller comes to life on stage in a tense and chilling production that serves justice to its female victims.”

The i: “The Other Boleyn Girl review: I’m a Tudor refusenik – but even I was gripped

Rarely has the transactional role of marriage or childbirth in these times been laid out more starkly than in Mike Poulton’s elegant adaptation.”