​ The Rocky Horror Show comes to Southsea

You certainly couldn't imagine a role more different to the one she is playing now – Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show which plays the Kings from Monday to Saturday, July 24-29. She's been with the show for two years now, her first big job since graduating into the blank pandemic summer of 2020.

“I went to Mountview and did a foundation year and then a three-year degree in musical theatre. I was in my third year and we were literally rehearsing for our third musical at the end of March. Obviously everyone knew something was brewing, that something was going on but then we got an email telling us not to come in – and that was the last time we went to drama school. It took a long time to process. It’s your dream to go to drama school and do your three years and graduate and start auditioning and we had none of that. There was a period of self-pity really when you are just thinking ‘Why me?’ but you just had to get out of that mindset and you just had to realise that everyone in whatever industry was in the same position. It wasn't just the performing arts industry. It really was everyone and you just had to use that time to better yourself, to practise, to make yourself a better performer, to build on your strengths.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally the professional debut came, nearly a year and a half after the pandemic hit, in July 2021 when she joined the company for the Rocky Horror Show, spending a year as a phantom and as a cover before graduating to the role of Columbia: “ And I love it. I just feel so much fun and joy every time and to be part of a show like this I'm just so grateful. It doesn't matter how you feel at the start; you'll always feel incredibly uplifted by the end. It's a fantastic show.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show ©The Other Richard