The Sussex String Quartet offer Music for Passiontide

The Sussex String Quartet are in concert offering Music for Passiontide at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield on April 1 at 7.30pm.

Martin Palmer explains: “I formed the Sussex String Quartet just after leaving music college in the early 90s and over the years we have played for literally hundreds of weddings and events. Quartet members individually have been members London Symphony Orchestra, the London Philharmonic and CBSO, as well as working in the West End in shows such as Les Miserables and the Lion King. Over the years we have given recitals, accompanied choral societies, recorded film scores and television commercials.

“We are so pleased to be finally putting on this particular concert, Music for Passiontide, which was postponed due to Covid. We have augmented the quartet to form a small baroque ensemble and welcome Richard Jenkinson, director of music at Holy Trinity, who will play continuo. We are fortunate to have mezzo-soprano Olivia Bell, who was educated locally at Ardingly College and makes frequent appearances as soloist with choral societies in the Sussex area, along with her stage and recital performances up and down the country. Our soprano, Elin Manahan Thomas is internationally recognised for her performances and interpretation of baroque repertoire. She is also well-known for her singing at the arrival of the bride at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at St George’s Chapel, Windsor with a global audience of hundreds of millions.

“The main work will be Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater with soloists Elin and Olivia. The Stabat Mater is a thirteenth century text telling of the suffering of the Virgin Mary at the crucifixion. It is a beautiful setting, my favourite of all the Stabat Mater settings. It was composed in the final weeks of Pergolesi’s life in 1736. It was immediately popular and has remained so ever since.

Elin Manahan Thomas

“The concert will include Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, the Albinoni Adagio (actually written by musicologist, Giazotto), Pachelbel’s ever-popular Canon and solo items from the evening’s soloists. We hope to provide an evening of contemplative music to mark the beginning of Holy week and a selection of musical gems from the Baroque period.”

The concert is at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield on April 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets available at a reduced rate in advance from www.sussexstringquartet.com or on the door £15 (children £5).