Michelle Antrobus will be playing Cinderella for the first time this year, taking to the stage at the Kings Theatre in Southsea from December 2-31 – very close to Gosport where she grew up.

Cinderella - Michelle Antrobus and Prince Charming, Grant Urquhart at Queens Hotel, Southsea, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th October 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

“Cinderella is the best panto roles definitely,” Michelle says. “I feel like I've spent my whole life praying to be Cinderella one day. I think for me and especially growing up as a girl and watching Cinderella the Disney film, she is just so perfect and she gets the happy ending. She goes on the journey and she gets the whole transformation which is really important and personally I just feel that I can really relate to her.

"There are so many parallels to life when you watch Cinderella, the fact that life is not easy but the fact that when the chips are down she just keep going and keeps moving forward and things work out in the end. Cinderella is a fantastic example of that and when you think about the pandemic and how people have struggled, the fact that we have been surrounded by so many difficult and negative things for so long now, she is a wonderful example of what happens when you just keep positive.”

And that's absolutely the way you've got to play the role.

“You have got to have good positive optimistic energy. She has a way of seeing the good in everyone even when there is no good there and that is something special.”

As for Gosport: “We moved from Plymouth when I was about two and I was in Gosport until I was 17. I went to Bay House School and I loved learning. I was always very happy to go to school and I was always keen to know what I was going to learn next. When you get to secondary school, you have this new timetable and all the subjects divided up and subjects that you've never done before and I just loved that. I was a bit of a geek. I went to London after that. I went to live with my dad and I went to college there and did A levels and then I was not sure what I was going to do. I was just doing normal jobs but then I went to drama school a few years later. I went to Mountview when I was 21, I think. It was great. It was so focused because people knew what they wanted to do. You are starting at eight in the morning and going on until six in the evening and there is no time for getting drunk or anything like that. It was very concentrated.”

