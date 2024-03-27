The Wedding Singer: new Ashington-based musical theatre society guarantees Love Will Find You!

Robbie Hart sings in the number one wedding band in New Jersey, but when his own fiance leaves him stranded at the altar, Robbie begins sabotaging each wedding they play. The day is saved when kind, wedding-crazy Julia gets him out of his slump, and Robbie soon realises that she may be the one. There's just one problem - she's already engaged, to slimy Wall Street stockbroker Glen. Can Robbie summon up his finest performance yet, win Julia's heart, and find the 'Greatest Love of All'?