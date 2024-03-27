The Wedding Singer: new Ashington-based musical theatre society guarantees Love Will Find You!

This April 4th-7th, Ashington Musical Theatre Society invite you back to 1985 with their first show, 'The Wedding Singer', based on the 1998 film.
By Jamie WalterContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 09:09 GMT
Robbie Hart sings in the number one wedding band in New Jersey, but when his own fiance leaves him stranded at the altar, Robbie begins sabotaging each wedding they play. The day is saved when kind, wedding-crazy Julia gets him out of his slump, and Robbie soon realises that she may be the one. There's just one problem - she's already engaged, to slimy Wall Street stockbroker Glen. Can Robbie summon up his finest performance yet, win Julia's heart, and find the 'Greatest Love of All'?

If you would like to support this brand new amateur society, tickets can be purchased at ticketsource.co.uk/ashington-musical-theatre-society Limited physical tickets are also available, please see our social media pages for details.Please note that this production contains some mild explicit language and adult content.

Ashington Musical Theatre Society can be found on Instagram (ashingtonmtsociety) and Facebook (Ashington Musical Theatre Society) - Our cast can't wait to 'Party Like It's 1985' with you!

