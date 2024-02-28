The Woman in Black comes to Brighton's Theatre Royal – here's what we thought

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But such is the brilliance of The Woman in Black, I was willing to put myself through the discomfort of literally sitting on the edge of my seat for two hours.

The theatrical masterpiece, which has run in the West End for 33 years, started a week at Theatre Royal Brighton last night as part of a UK-wide tour and I was there. Performances run until Saturday night (March 2), and tickets can still be bought on the theatre’s website.

I first saw the show in the West End around 15 or more years ago, and it’s haunted me (if you’ll pardon the pun) ever since.

In some ways it’s such a simple piece of theatre – just two actors (well, three if you count the Woman in Black) and a minimalist set. But the devil is in the detail. This is such a fantastic script, in the hands of two very competent actors, who ring out every possible bit of drama and suspense. And it’s not just the top-notch acting – sound effects, shadows, darkness, silence all are used with stunning effect to create a tension you can literally feel in the audience.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the years since I last saw the play, I’ve always remembered how the suspense literally made my spine tingle. How I spent the whole time anticipating terror. And this time round was no different. If anything, the fact I had seen The Woman in Black before only made it scarier as I knew I would jump, I just couldn’t remember where!

Both Malcolm James (Arthur Kripps) and Mark Hawkins (The Actor) gave assured performances, both having performed in their roles on previous outings of this show.

I can’t say too much as it would really ruin it if I gave the game away, but you’re in for a really engaging treat if you go and see it.

I don’t know who was more exhausted at the end, the actors or me, having been in a constant state of high-alert all evening!