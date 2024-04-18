The Woman in White comes to Sussex!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tempestuous tale of love, betrayal and greed, skilfully adapted from Wilkie Collins’ haunting Victorian thriller by company founder and Artistic Director Robert Tremayne. The production is directed by company stalwart Vicky Newman.

Dionysus Theatre were formed in 2021 and specialise in breathing fresh life into classical plays. Previous productions include; La Mouette. School for Scandal, Twelfth Night, Breaking the Code and The Haunting of Hill House.

Lauren Whedbee returns to the company and takes the lead as the fearless and loyal heroine 'Marian Halcombe'. Mollie Simpson returns after her star turn as 'Nina Zabella' in their most recent production La Mouette this time round she plays the delicate and trusting 'Laura Fairlie'. Newcomer David Upcraft plays the hero of the story 'Walter Hartright'.

2024 Tour Dates Announced

Founder, Robert Tremayne takes on the role of the sinister 'Sir Percival Glyde' alongside another returning face, Jason Lever who plays his cousin, the devious 'Count Fosco'.

Completing the cast are another new face Jenny Delisle who plays the ever ailing 'Lady Fairlie' and one of the company's original members, Vicky Newman takes on the 'Ensemble' roles as well as directing.

The tour starts on 12 July at The Players Theatre, Hurstpierpoint. With further performances at Southwick's Barn Theatre on 3 August. The production then heads off on tour which see dates in Kent, Wiltshire and London.

Who can be trusted? Will good prevail? Most importantly, who is the Woman in White?