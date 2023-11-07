Rupert Everett stars in this new production of John Mortimer’s autobiographical A Voyage Round My Father. Mortimer was himself a lawyer and a writer of extraordinary acerbic wit whose writing went far beyond his most famous creation Horace Rumpole. His work extended to more than 50 books, scripts and plays. Gary Shipton was in the audience at Chichester Festival Theatre to see what light it shone on creator and created.

In the 1980s, our television screens seemed dominated by the claret-swigging, cigar smoking, utterly lovable and totally irreverent criminal lawyer Horace Rumpole – played to perfection by Leo McKern.

Rumpole was lauded as one of the great comic creations of modern times - but what ITV viewers may have been unaware of was the influence of author John Mortimer’s lawyer father.

So this beautifully drawn revival sheds extraordinary light not just on what – and more importantly who – shaped Rumpole but also the gifted Mortimer himself.

Rupert Everett and Jack Bardoe in John Mortimer's A Voyage Round My Father at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Manuel Harlan

There are lots of references which resonate with Rumpole fans – from the Timson family to the phrase ‘she who must be obeyed.’

Indeed, the utterance of those words provoked the one real stir in the audience that suggested many would have been just as happy to watch a revival of the Rumpole stories on stage.

With compulsively charismatic and understated force, Rupert Everett plays the father – a man often provoked to anger possibly through the frustration of losing his sight in an accident in his beloved garden. Jack Bardoe complements as the unappreciated son whose care and love for his father seems perversely unrequited.

His father tells stories, champions lost causes simply for the sake of it, provokes and challenges – yet is there a serious message to his life? This is the enigma that the audience must ultimately seek to solve and resolve.

Gentle to the point of soporific at times, the themes run to the hearts of many families.